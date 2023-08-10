Brussels Airlines flight to Stockholm Bromma returns to Brussels for technical problem

Brussels Airlines flight SN2303 operated by Airbus A319 registered OO-SSV returned to Brussels after circling some time above the Antwerp area. The landing occurred with the fire brigade present.

Brussels Airlines spokesperson Joëlle Neeb replied to a request from Aviation24.be by stating that “OO-SSV (SN2303) en route to Bromma has indeed returned to Brussels due to a technical problem. The fire service was present as a precaution and in line with safety procedures. The plane landed safely around 10:50.”

Joëlle Neeb added that “The passengers are taken care of and we make every effort to get them to their final destination as quickly as possible.”

The return flight from Bromma (SN2304) has been cancelled.