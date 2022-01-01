Brussels Airlines flight to Kigali diverts to Dubrovnik for sick passenger

Brussels Airlines flight SN465 to Kigali, Rwanda, operated by Airbus A330-300 registered OO-SFD, diverted to Dubrovnik, Croatia, after a passenger needed urgent medical assistance.

The Brussels Airlines plane on a flight from Brussels to Kigali in Rwanda took off from Brussels Airport at 11:00 local time (UTC+1). It was diverted to Dubrovnik Airport after the crew had an emergency and radioed “PAN PAN”. The reason was the health condition of one of the passengers who had problems with diabetes.

While in Croatian airspace, at an altitude of 37,000 feet southwest of Dubrovnik, around 12:40 local time (UTC+1), the pilots redirected the flight to the nearest airport, Dubrovnik Cilipi.

The plane landed safely on runway 11 of Dubrovnik Airport 17 minutes later, at 12:57 and was met on the ground by the emergency services of Dubrovnik Airport. The passenger was immediately provided with the necessary assistance.

The flight took off from Dubrovnik at 14:45 and continued to Kigali as SN465A.