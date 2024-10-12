Brussels Airlines flight from Dakar makes emergency landing at Vitoria Airport, Spain, due to smoke in cabin

Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-343 OO-SFJ at Brussels Airport © AirlinesFleets.com

Brussels Airlines flight SN204 from Dakar to Brussels made an emergency landing at Foronda Airport in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, early this morning after smoke was detected in the cabin while flying over the Cantabrian Sea.

The Airbus A330 registered OO-SFJ (pictured above, Eurowings livery), carrying 260 passengers, landed safely at 03:35. Despite the issue being resolved upon landing, passengers remained on board for nearly six hours as the aircraft awaited inspection from technicians. Due to Foronda’s limited handling capacity and the flight’s non-EU status, disembarkation was not permitted.

The plane finally took off at 09:28 and arrived in Brussels almost six hours later than scheduled.

