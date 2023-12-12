Brussels Airlines’ first Airbus A320neo performs its maiden flight: Destination Vienna

Brussels Airlines marked a significant milestone with the inaugural commercial flight of its first Airbus A320neo, SN2905 from Brussels to Vienna. Passengers aboard were surprised with commemorative gifts to celebrate this historic moment.

The airline received its first A320neo registered OO-SBA on November 1, with plans for four more to join the fleet soon as part of its sustainability strategy. This aircraft type is crucial in reducing CO2 emissions by up to 20% and noise by up to 50%, contributing to a more eco-friendly and enhanced passenger experience.

The maiden flight signifies not just the arrival of a new aircraft but also a notable step in Brussels Airlines’ ambitious fleet renewal plans.