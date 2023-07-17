Brussels Airlines files a complaint against Brussels South Charleroi Airport for illegal state aid through ANSP skeyes

Brussels Airlines has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA), alleging “illegal public aid” provided to the airport. The complaint specifically pertains to “terminal navigation charges,” which are fees paid to the Air Navigation Services Provider skeyes for each take-off.

Brussels Airlines claims that at Brussels Airport, companies are required to contribute to these air navigation charges, while at regional airports like Charleroi, the entire amount is paid by the authorities.

The airline argues that this creates an unfair competitive advantage for regional airports. Brussels Airlines is particularly concerned about the competition it faces from Ryanair, the largest airline operating at Charleroi airport.

The complaint seeks to address the discrepancy and ensure that taxes and charges at different airports are imposed fairly. Brussels Airlines anticipates that the proceedings could take around a year.

Note: BSCA has already invited Brussels Airlines several times to operate flights from its airport in order to benefit from these lower charges, but the carrier always staunchly refused.