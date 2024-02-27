Brussels Airlines faces three-day cabin crew strike over work conditions and pay

As previously announced, cabin crew members affiliated with the Christian union ACV Pulse/CNE at Brussels Airlines are set to strike for three days starting Wednesday, February 28. The strike, fuelled by concerns over reduced rest times, a 20% loss of purchasing power, and alleged issues of harassment, follows unsuccessful negotiations between the unions and the airline’s management.

While the airline claims to have presented written proposals and received positive reactions from two out of three unions, ACV Pulse/CNE insists on the strike, even though another meeting is and remains planned for tomorrow, February 28.

“Brussels Airlines deeply regrets the position of CNE/ACV Pulse. These industrial actions don’t bring a solution any closer and are thus not in the interest of the cabin crew members they represent, nor in the interest of the company or our passengers,” said Nico Cardone, a spokesman for Brussels Airlines, in a statement to Aviation24.be.

Cardone continues: “There is an extensive proposal on the table and all unions agree to continue the discussions about this proposal. So a strike at this moment has no point, as discussions continue either way. Brussels Airlines also regrets the division between the different unions.”

Brussels Airlines assures passengers it will strive to minimise disruptions and advises them to check for flight status updates via email or notifications.

Nico Cardone concludes: “We apologise to everyone who experiences disruptions due to these actions of CNE/ACV Pulse. An irregularity task force is currently assessing the exact impact of the strike. We are confident that a substantial number of flights will be operated, but a significant impact on the operations can be expected. Our teams will do the utmost to mitigate the inconveniences for our passengers, and get them to their final destinations as soon as possible.”

Social tensions have been escalating within Brussels Airlines over the past few months across various employee groups.