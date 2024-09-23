Brussels Airlines extends COO Tilman Reinshagen’s mandate for five more years

Brussels Airlines’ SN Airholding Board has extended Tilman Reinshagen’s mandate as Chief Operating Officer (COO) until 2030, recognising his leadership since joining the airline’s Management Board.

Tilman Reinshagen holds the position of COO at Brussels Airlines since July 1st, 2022. Together with Dorothea von Boxberg, Chief Executive Officer, and Nina Öwerdieck, he is leading the Brussels-based airline, one of the four Lufthansa Group network carriers.

“Under Tilman’s leadership in the post-Covid ramp-up period, there has been a noticeable growth in traffic volumes, the aircraft fleet, and the operational team,” said Dieter Vranckx, member of the Lufthansa Group Executive Board and Chairman of the SN Airholding Board.

Reinshagen expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and emphasised his commitment to further improving Brussels Airlines’ operational growth and passenger experience.