Brussels Airlines expands year-round flights to Athens amid rising demand

Brussels Airlines has announced the expansion of its flight schedule to Greece, offering year-round services to Athens due to increased demand. Previously operating only during the summer, the airline will now provide four weekly flights to the Greek capital during the winter season of 2024-2025.

In the summer, Brussels Airlines flew to nine Greek destinations: Athens, Corfu, Zakynthos, Rhodes, Kos, Heraklion, Chania, Samos and Lesbos. Most passengers on the Athens-Brussels route originate from Brussels, with the city also serving as a key connecting hub for travellers.

The airline continues its partnership with Aegean Airlines, offering joint flights that can be booked through both airlines’ websites.