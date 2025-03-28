Brussels Airlines enhances Business Class experience with new tableware and personalised service

Starting April 1, Brussels Airlines will elevate its Business Class dining experience with elegant new tableware and a more personalised service approach.

Passengers will enjoy meals served on fine porcelain with organic, rounded designs, featuring warm white tones complemented by blue and bronze accents inspired by the airline’s uniforms. Custom-designed cutlery and refined table linens will further enhance the luxurious in-flight atmosphere.

The airline has also expanded its culinary offerings, including a gourmet cheese plate, refined desserts, and fresh-cut fruit. For overnight flights to Brussels, service will be adjusted to maximise passenger comfort.

Inspired by boutique hotels, meal service will now be more intimate and personalised, with dishes handed directly to passengers.

Beyond dining, Brussels Airlines is investing over €100 million in a next-generation cabin across all classes, set to roll out from 2027. Additionally, its award-winning Brussels Airport lounge, THE LOFT, will undergo a major renovation to enhance passenger comfort.

Inflight Product Manager Sandy Coenen emphasised that these innovations reflect the airline’s commitment to comfort, elegance, and exceptional hospitality.