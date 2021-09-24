Brussels Airlines delays again the resumption of flights to Warsaw

The Belgian carrier will not resume the route from Brussels to Warsaw, despite the fact that yesterday the airline’s reservation system showed otherwise. Brussels Airlines has no plans to re-establish this connection in the near future.

On 22 September the flights appeared in the carrier’s booking system after a long break, with one to three rotations a day available from 31 October between the capitals of Poland and Belgium.

However, the connection will not return to the Brussels Airlines network in the near future.

Kim Daenen, Brussels Airlines’ Director of Media Relations, told Polish website Pasazer.com: “In the booking system, flights on the route from Warsaw to Brussels were indeed available. However, due to the constantly changing regulations and constant changes in the network of connections caused by the pandemic, we decided to completely suspend the operation of flights from Warsaw. We apologise for the misunderstanding“.

The reservation system has been updated and passengers who have made a purchase for cancelled flights will receive relevant information from the Belgian airline with the option of rebooking with other carriers within the Lufthansa Group.

Source: Pasazer.com