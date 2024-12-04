Brussels Airlines crowned World’s best airline by U.S. consumer group

Brussels Airlines has been named the best airline in the world by AirHelp, an American organisation specialising in flight delay and baggage claim management. This achievement marks a significant rise for the Belgian carrier, which climbed from 12th place last year to dethrone Qatar Airways, the previous leader.

Ranking Methodology: AirHelp evaluates airlines based on flight punctuality, complaint resolution, and passenger feedback on meals, comfort, and onboard service.

Scores: Brussels Airlines scored 8.12 out of 10, narrowly surpassing Qatar Airways (8.11). The top five also included United Airlines and American Airlines (8.04 each) and Iceland's low-cost carrier Play (7.89).

Tomasz Pawliszyn, AirHelp’s CEO, commended Brussels Airlines for prioritising passenger satisfaction and punctuality. He hopes this inspires other airlines to focus on customer feedback to enhance services.

At the other end of the spectrum, Tunisair was ranked the worst of 104 airlines, while Ryanair, despite scoring near the average, ranked second to last for passenger reviews.