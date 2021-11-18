Brussels Airlines confirms its position in the market with a new brand identity

Belgium’s home carrier starts a new chapter

Today, Brussels Airlines presents a new brand identity, confirming its position in the market as Belgium’s home carrier. Updated colours, a new logo and a new aircraft livery are the visual tokens of the airline’s new chapter, stating its readiness for future challenges and re-emphasising the importance of the Belgian brand. A chapter with a strong focus on customer experience, reliability and sustainability while keeping a competitive cost structure.

As a consequence of the Covid-19 crisis, Brussels Airlines accelerated and intensified its transformation plan Reboot Plus in 2020, in order to pave the way for a future-proof company that is able to face the competition, with a healthy cost structure.

After the restructuring, the company started the second phase of its Reboot Plus plan: the build-up and improvement phase. Brussels Airlines now turns its attention to the future with strategic investments in an improved customer experience, new technologies, digitisation, new ways of working, and the development of its employees.

The Belgian company is transforming to become a healthy, profitable airline that offers perspectives to its customers, partners and employees; an airline with a constant focus on the environment and the reduction of its ecological footprint. A New Brussels Airlines.

“We want to clearly mark the start of the New Brussels Airlines. For our customers, who deserve the best, but also for our employees, who are committed to the transformation that we’re pushing forward and to which they contribute every day. That is why today we present the visual translation of our new start. With this new brand identity, we are ready to show our customers, our employees, our partners and all other stakeholders that we are turning a page. As one of the four Lufthansa Group network airlines, we are building the way towards a promising future. We see this new brand identity as a symbol of confidence in our company, re-emphasising our identity as Belgium’s home carrier,” says Peter Gerber, CEO of Brussels Airlines.

“This new brand identity is a very logical step for Brussels Airlines. After years marked by so many changes, it is important to clarify and confirm our position in the market. We are changing into a new company, with new cabin interiors, digitised processes, fleet renewal with Airbus A320neo’s on the way, and much more to come. Together with Today Agency, we created a more contemporary branding, one that is fit for our digital age, one that represents a reliable and modern airline,” says Michel Moriaux, Head of Marketing at Brussels Airlines.

The new brand identity includes a new version of the Brussels Airlines signature red and blue colours, now a deeper red and a darker shade of blue. The dotted “b”, which today adorns the tails of its fleet, makes way for 9 dots of different sizes in the form of a square, to represent the diversity of its customers, its destinations and its employees. No dot is alike. The updated logo also makes use of a new, more modern type font. The two words of the brand name are now stacked, with the word “brussels” gaining more importance with its larger size to emphasise the airline’s Belgian identity. The new aircraft livery, shows a zoom on the dotted logo on the tails, a fresh white body and a continuation of dots in different shades of blue and grey.

Next to the new visual identity, the new brand identity also translates into a new tagline: “You’re in good company”.

“We have chosen for a tagline that underlines our most valuable asset; the hospitality brought to our passengers by our incredible staff. Their way of working, on and behind the scenes, ensures that our passengers are in good hands. By committing to transparency, by investing in a greener and more comfortable fleet, by being 24/7 available and by making sure that our passengers sit together without an extra charge, we want to offer our customers what really matters to them. No small print, just common sense,” adds Michel Moriaux.

“I wish to sincerely thank all the Brussels Airlines colleagues who have contributed in any way to today’s important milestone in our history. While going for a New Brussels Airlines, our focus on cost and sustainability remains of utmost importance to us. To avoid creating waste and high production costs, our new brand identity will be implemented in a phased approach. Our aircraft will for instance not be repainted before their painting due date, as to not waste money, resources, or paint. As a consequence, the repainting of the fleet will take several years. This also means that you will still bump into our “old” branding, as we commit ourselves to using resources until they are depleted or have reached their expiry date,” says Wencke Lemmes, Head of Customer Experience, Product and Marketing at Brussels Airlines.

During the event, trade unionists and Brussels Airlines staff protested against the current situation at the airline. The employees complain about the lack of investment in social life, long working hours and loss of salary.

Logo #BrusselsAirlines et conditions de travail: ce jeudi matin l'ensemble des syndicats ont mené une action surprise vers le Hangar H41 de Zaventem ou la Direction de @FlyingBrussels organisait un événement. pic.twitter.com/j6mB6Mi1vB — michel henrion (@michelhenrion) November 18, 2021