Brussels Airlines celebrates its Belgian DNA with “A Little Piece of Belgium in the Air” campaign

Brussels Airlines has launched a new campaign, “A Little Piece of Belgium in the Air”, highlighting its strong connection to Belgian culture and identity, or “Belgitude.” The campaign showcases the airline’s commitment to delivering high-quality service while embracing its home country’s traditions, design, and cuisine.

Key highlights

  • Cultural Pride: The campaign emphasises unique Belgian elements, from multilingual staff to onboard offerings like premium Belgian chocolates and beers.

  • Belgian Icons: The airline’s iconic aircraft liveries celebrate national symbols like Tintin and the Atomium.

  • Partnerships: Collaborations with events like Tomorrowland, top Belgian chefs, and the national football teams (Red Devils and Red Flames) enhance its cultural identity.
Ambience on board with DJs
  • Design & Dining: Passengers enjoy Belgian-crafted uniforms, amenity kits, and meals designed by acclaimed chefs like Michelin-starred Arabelle Meirlaen.
Star Chef Arabelle Meirlaen and the dishes she developed for Brussels Airlines © André Orban

The campaign uses a cross-media approach, including TV spots, social media, and airport advertisements, to highlight these distinct Belgian touches and make every passenger feel part of Belgium’s rich culture.

