Brussels Airlines cancels half of its European flights scheduled for Monday

Half of the European flights scheduled by Brussels Airlines will not take off on Monday due to the action organised by the trade unions in the capital against the pension reform of the next federal government.

“This demonstration risks significantly impacting, among others, the baggage handling companies at Brussels Airport. The airport management has therefore asked us to cancel many flights as a precaution,” Brussels Airlines explained in a press release.

All long-haul flights are currently still scheduled, including SN501 to New York JFK, whereas United Airlines flight to New York EWR is cancelled. The two other United flights (to Washington IAD and Chicago ORD) are maintained.

Ryanair has cancelled all Brussels flights on Monday. But flights at Brussels South Charleroi Airport are operating normally.