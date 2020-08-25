Brussels Airlines cancels all flights to the Balearic Islands until the end of October, Ryanair maintains flights

Last week we reported that TUI fly Belgium was cancelling flights to the Balearic Islands (Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Mahon). Now it is Brussels Airlines’ turn to cancel all its flights to these Mediterranean destinations until the end of October.

Due to a rebound in the Covid-19 pandemic, the touristic islands of Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera have been classified as red zones by the Belgian Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs since last Friday, meaning that non-essential trips are prohibited for Belgian residents from all of the country’s airports.

Brussels Airlines’ spokesperson Kim Daenen explained to Belga news agency that “the Balearic Islands are above all a tourist destination and demand has fallen sharply“. Passengers whose flights are cancelled may either change their flights to a later date, receive a voucher exchangeable for any destination or ask for a refund.

Unlike its competitor, Ryanair maintains its flights from Brussels and Charleroi to the Spanish islands, as confirmed by its spokesperson Hélène Bégasse: “Ryanair flights between Belgium and Spain are operating as planned.” Ryanair passengers who do not wish to travel on their booked flight can postpone it to another date, in which case a flight change fee and fare difference may apply.