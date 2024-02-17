Brussels Airlines cabin crew threatens new actions, union warns of “unrestful Summer”

The skies over Brussels Airlines darken once again as cabin crew members threaten actions in the coming weeks. This comes after earlier calls from pilots for mediation in social negotiations. The Francophone Christian union, CNE, has cautioned of potential serious Summer disruptions due to these actions.

Didier Lebbe, a union representative from CNE, emphasizes that flight attendants are frustrated by the lack of progress in discussions on key issues such as schedules and wages. Despite previous threats in November and narrowly avoided strikes in December last year, the impasses seem unresolved.

Brussels Airlines’ management has stated their willingness to engage in dialogue and hopes for an agreement satisfactory to all parties. However, Lebbe criticizes the lack of action during the quieter winter months to address social issues and warns of a “socially unrestful summer.”

Not only cabin crew members, but also pilots and ground staff working for the airline are experiencing stagnation in social negotiations. On Monday, there is a first meeting between management and pilots in the presence of a mediator.