Brussels Airlines cabin crew plan strike from 1 to 3 December

Brussels Airlines’ cabin crew is planning a three-day strike in early December due to dissatisfaction with management’s response to their demands regarding salaries, working conditions, and staffing shortages.

The unions cite management’s inadequate response and a lack of action on long-standing issues, including low wages and an excessive workload.

The pilots have also issued a strike notice, potentially leading to further disruptions around the end-of-year holidays. The root causes involve unresolved grievances from the 2020 restructuring, where employees made sacrifices to prevent bankruptcy.

Despite the airline’s recent return to profits, the promised salary improvements have not materialised. The company’s plan to recruit more staff by 2024 contrasts with its current shortage of stewards and hostesses, highlighting ongoing tensions within the workforce.