Brussels Airlines brings more than 10,000 festivalgoers to magical Tomorrowland

Brussels Airlines is collaborating with Tomorrowland, one of the world’s best music festivals, to bring over 10,000 festivalgoers from 102 nationalities to Boom, Antwerp. The festival will welcome 400,000 attendees from all over the world at the ‘De Schorre’ domain, starting from July 21st. This year’s theme is “Adscendo,” transforming the festival grounds into “a magical place high on the horizon” across 16 stages featuring over 750 top electronic music artists.

Brussels Airlines has sold more than 10,570 flight packages, with 125 flights departing from 57 different airports to Belgium for the festival. The top five nationalities on board are Spanish, Swiss, British, American, and Norwegian. Additionally, seven flights will be converted into #TMLpartyflights with live DJ sets at 10 kilometres altitude.

The Partyflights will be operated by Amare, Brussels Airlines’ Airbus A320 dedicated to Tomorrowland, featuring an eagle-themed design both inside and outside the plane. Volunteers and services are in place to ensure a smooth return trip for party flight travellers. Brussels Airlines invites festivalgoers to experience a free ride on “The Home of Amare” Ferris wheel on the festival grounds, providing a stunning view of Tomorrowland.

Passengers at Brussels Airport can also enjoy the Tomorrowland atmosphere through DJ Booths in the Connector towards Pier A, with DJs performing sets on certain days in July. Brussels Airlines has been a proud partner of Tomorrowland for 11 years and is committed to bringing people from all over the world together to share in the festival’s experience.