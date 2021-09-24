Brussels Airlines brings 153,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Uganda

On Wednesday 22 September, 153,000 COVID-19 vaccines arrived safely in Entebbe, Uganda with Brussels Airlines flight SN455.

The Brussels Airlines aircraft (Airbus A330-300 registered OO-SFE) carrying the donation by the Belgian government of 153,000 doses of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine was awaited at the airport in Entebbe by Rudi Veestraeten – Ambassador of Belgium to Uganda, Tom Vanneste – Resident Representative of ENABEL and Geert Lemmen – Country Manager Uganda for Brussels Airlines.

After the transportation of the vaccines by air, ENABEL takes further care of the logistic aspects. The donated doses will allow vaccinating teachers, meaning schools in Uganda can reopen again.

“Brussels Airlines is the gateway to Africa, and we are proud to help the Belgian Government in the fast transportation of this vaccine donation to Uganda. Thanks to the close cooperation with the representatives of the Belgian government in both Belgium and Uganda, we can contribute to the increase of the vaccination rate in Africa and do our bit to help in reopening the schools here in Uganda. We look forward to shipping more vaccine donations in the near future.”

– Geert Lemmen, Country Manager Uganda at Brussels Airlines

In the coming weeks, Brussels Airlines will transport another 190,000 Astra-Zeneca vaccines donated by the Belgian government within the framework of the COVAX initiative, in cooperation with UNICEF.