Brussels Airlines boosts summer services with expanded fleet and premium offerings

Highlights: enhanced operations, new destinations, and innovative passenger services

Brussels Airlines is set for a bustling summer, anticipating over 1.2 million travellers in July and August. The airline has taken several measures to ensure smooth operations and top-tier customer experiences.

Key highlights include:

Expanded fleet and new destinations : The addition of an Airbus A330 and an Airbus A320 enables new routes to Nairobi, Kenya, and Krakow, Poland.

Operational enhancements : The airline has hired 180 new cabin crew members, 64 pilots, 40 passenger service agents, and 70 summer students to bolster ground staff. Technological upgrades include an enhanced chatbot and a “pre-seating robot” to improve passenger connections.

Staff investments: A new crew centre at the airport and a state-of-the-art training facility in Vilvoorde have been established to improve working conditions and training for employees.

Leadership remarks:

Tilman Reinshagen, Chief Operating Officer , emphasises the airline’s commitment to reliable operations and appreciates the dedication of all staff members.

Brussels Airlines is dedicated to providing a seamless and enjoyable travel experience, reflecting its premium, Belgian heritage throughout the summer season.