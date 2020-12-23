Brussels Airlines and two-starred chef Tim Boury renew collaboration for 2021 to offer Belgian cuisine on intercontinental flights

In 2021, Brussels Airlines will continue its successful culinary collaboration with Belgian chef Tim Boury of Restaurant Boury(**) in Roeselare. Throughout 2021, Tim, Chef of the Year 2017, will again create gastronomic experiences for the Business Class customers of Brussels Airlines on its long-haul flights.

After a successful first collaboration in 2020, Tim Boury and Brussels Airlines join forces again to create a year full of Belgian gastronomic experiences at 10km altitude. To this end, Boury will create four different menus throughout 2021 for Brussels Airlines’ Business Class guests on intercontinental flights.

“After a turbulent year, we are delighted to be able to work with Brussels Airlines once again. With the experience we accumulated this year, we have the unique opportunity to make the Business Class dining even better in 2021. This will undoubtedly enhance the experience of their guests. We are grateful to Brussels Airlines for its confidence in us!”

– Tim Boury

“We operated a reduced number of flights this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so we unfortunately have not been able to share Tim’s kitchen with our wide audience of customers. The guests who did get to enjoy Tim’s culinary treats, raved about the quality and taste. That is why we decided to renew our collaboration. We are very happy that Tim decided to accept the challenge again and we look forward to top-notch Belgian cuisine on board of our flights.”

– Tanguy Cartuyvels, Head of Customer Experience and Product at Brussels Airlines

As always when Brussels Airlines collaborates with Belgian Star Chefs or its in-flight cuisine, the chef works with local and seasonal produce to promote Belgian gastronomy.

For the first months of the year, the chef devised a menu consisting of an apéro bite made of Gougères Brokkeloud Roeselare cheese, a choice of brioche with smoked eel and chicory or braised veal tenderloin served with rocket and stuffed tomato as a starter, followed by three choices for the main course: Veal cheek with fondant potatoes, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts or codfish with pumpkin, vadouvan spices and wild rice or a vegetarian lasagne with parsnip, celeriac, Jerusalem artichoke and porcini mushroom. Tim proposes a dessert with white chocolate, banana and blackcurrant.

Restaurant Boury

Together with his wife Inge Waeles, Tim Boury founded the restaurant Boury in Roeselare in 2010. The successful duo met in the kitchen of Comme chez Soi (former ***), where they were both working as Chef de Partie. Later Tim became the left hand and sous-chef of Sergio Herman in Oud Sluis*** and Inge worked together with chef Peter Goossens in Hof van Cleve***. One year after the opening, Boury restaurant was already awarded a first Michelin star. In 2016, restaurant Boury moved to a new location in Roeselare where guests can now also spend the night in one of the guest rooms. After the move, Tim was elected by Gault & Millau as ‘Chef of the Year 2017’ and the team received a second Michelin star.

Aburi

During the two restaurant closures this year in Belgium, the Boury team has not been sitting still and seized the opportunity to launch two projects that had been on their mind for several years. In the first lockdown in April they launched ‘Aburi’, a takeaway gastro sushi concept. When the restaurant reopened in June, ‘Aburi’ was discontinued, only to be restarted at the beginning of December, during the second lockdown, but this time not in the form of a takeaway service, but in a pop-up store in Roeselare. Besides sushi hey offer other ‘Take Home’ dishes. Accessible, but super tasty and with the same top products as in the restaurant. Depending on the success, Aburi might become a permanent gastro-shop.