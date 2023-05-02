Brussels Airlines and Sunweb Group confirm long-term partnership

This agreement shows the importance of and the long-term strategy Brussels Airlines has in the leisure segment. It will allow the airline to steadily grow its number of passengers while reaching a more balanced spread over the seasons and even days of the week.

“We can definitely state that leisure travel has become one of the strategic pillars of our airline. We are proud to have sealed our long-term partnership with tour operator Sunweb Group. It has already allowed us to add Djerba and Monastir to our summer 2023 destinations. Together we will continue to develop a joint plan to grow our portfolio of leisure destinations. We are in good company with Sunweb Group.”

?Greet Vandebos, Head of Leisure Sales, Brussels Airlines

“We are pleased that we are now strengthening our strong collaboration with a long-term partnership. Together with Brussels Airlines, we provide our customers a well-deserved holidays to 32 wonderful destinations.”

?Harm Groot, Director of Flight Capacity at Sunweb Group

Connecting passengers to 32 destinations



The European tour operator and the Belgian home carrier will be flying together to 32 different holiday destinations, such as

?- the Greek islands Corfu, Crete (airports of Chania and Heraklion), Kos, Lesbos, Rhodes, Samos or Zakynthos;

?- the Spanish islands Gran Canaria, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Palma de Mallorca or Tenerife;

?- and Hurghada and Marsa Alam in Egypt.

From left to right:

?- Frederic Dechamps, Senior Director Sales Belgium, Brussels Airlines

?- Mirella Grassi, Leisure Key Account Manager Belgium, Brussels Airlines

?- Greet Vandebos, Head of Leisure Sales Belgium, Brussels Airlines

?- Lennart Noorderwerf, Head of Flight Contracting Sunweb Group

?- Mattijs ten Brink, CEO Sunweb Group

?- Harm Groot, Director Flight Capacity Sunweb Group

Brussels, 2 May 2023