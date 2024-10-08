Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa Aviation Training unveil new state-of-the-art training centre near Brussels Airport

On October 8, 2024, the Lufthansa Aviation Training Group (LAT) officially opened a new training centre near Brussels Airport, enhancing training opportunities for Brussels Airlines and external LAT customers.

The centre boasts advanced training devices, including a mock A320 cabin, door trainers for multiple aircraft types, and a next-generation Real Fire Fighting Trainer. This facility will improve training efficiency and reduce travel times for Brussels Airlines crews, ultimately enhancing safety and service standards.

The grand opening was attended by over 60 guests, who experienced LAT’s latest virtual reality training programmes. Both Matthias Spohr, CEO of LAT, and Tilman Reinshagen, COO of Brussels Airlines, emphasised the centre’s role in improving training quality and professional development for staff.