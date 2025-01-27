Brussels Airlines and bpost celebrate 100 years of Belgian-African aviation with commemorative stamp

This February 12 marks a century since Belgium’s first historic flight to Congo, now the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). To commemorate this milestone in aviation history, bpost and Brussels Airlines have unveiled a new stamp that celebrates the enduring connection between Belgium and Africa.

The stamp features a photo montage of the 1925 journey, including the Princess Marie-José aircraft and its pioneering crew: mechanic Joseph De Bruycker, pilot Léopold Roger, and navigator Edmond Thieffry. Their 8,000-km flight from Brussels to Leopoldville (modern-day Kinshasa) was the first successful crossing of the Sahara Desert by air, a feat accomplished despite challenges like getting lost twice in the desert. After 51 days, the team landed in Congo, establishing the first aerial link between Belgium and its then-colony.

A Symbol of Enduring Ties

Kenechi Ugwoke, Head of the Africa Competence Centre at the Lufthansa Group, highlighted the deep historical and strategic bond between Belgium and Africa, noting how the connection has shaped Brussels Airlines’ identity and operations. The airline, which now offers 56 weekly flights to Africa, has steadily expanded its presence on the continent, leveraging nearly a century of experience.

Historic Stamp for Global Mail

The new stamp, available for €15 per sheet of five, is valid for worldwide mailing. Each sheet features a map of the route from Brussels to Kinshasa alongside an image of the Princess Marie-José. It is available through bpost’s online shop and in select Philaboutiques in Brussels and Mechelen.

Aviation and Mail Connections

In 2024, Brussels Airlines transported nearly 1,100 tonnes of mail to and from its 18 African destinations, with Kinshasa leading as the top destination. The airline’s mail services carried up to 60,000 letters daily, highlighting its ongoing role in connecting people across continents.

This celebration of 100 years of Belgian-African aviation underscores a legacy of innovation, partnership, and mutual growth, as Belgium continues to strengthen its ties with the African continent.