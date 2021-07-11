Brussels Airlines Airbus A330 returns to Brussels after U-turn over southern France

A Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-300 registered OO-SFG was on its way to Monrovia, Liberia, via Freetown, Sierra Leone, on flight SN241 at FL350. Due to a hydraulic issue, the aircraft had to turn around over southwestern France. The aircraft climbed at FL360 before landing safely at Brussels Airport. The security services were massively present at the airport.

“A plane that had departed from Brussels Airport and was on its way to Liberia has indeed run into problems,” airport spokesperson Nathalie Piérard confirmed to newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. “The fire brigade is present en masse, but that is the standard procedure.”

Brussels Airlines does not confirm a new departure time, but hopes that the passengers will be able to leave again today to their final destination.