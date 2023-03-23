Brussels Airlines adds two CRJ-900s and two A320s to expand summer offer

Wet-lease agreement with CityJet and 2 more Airbus A320s boost network growth and fleet expansion

Brussels Airlines has signed a wet-lease agreement with CityJet for the new summer season. From March 26th until October 28th 2023, two CRJ-900 aircraft will strengthen the Belgian flag carrier’s fleet. “This cooperation allows us to grow our fleet in a flexible manner and increase our European offer,” said Jan Derycke, Head of Network Strategy & Planning at Brussels Airlines. On top of the cooperation with CityJet, two additional Airbus A320s will join the airline’s fleet. This will see Brussels Airlines’ European operations grow by 10% this summer.

The CRJ-900s will seat 88 passengers and will operate daily flights to European destinations, including Bordeaux, Milan, Lyon, Geneva and Vienna.

“In addition, we can add Billund to our network and increase frequency to and from Copenhagen and Berlin. We will also be able to serve regional (business) routes such as Hamburg and Birmingham even more. In total, we will serve nine destinations in cooperation with CityJet. Thanks to this wet-lease agreement, a smooth and broad connection with Brussels Airlines’ intercontinental network will be created during the summer season,” said ?Jan Derycke, Head of Network Strategy and Planning, Brussels Airlines

The agreement with CityJet, one of Lufthansa Group’s trusted wet-lease partners, was signed at the end of January.

“At CityJet, we are looking forward to working with Brussels Airlines in growing its network and delivering excellent service to its passengers throughout this summer season,” said?Cathal O’Connell, Chief Commercial Officer, CityJet

Ten per cent extra European flights?

All in all, Brussels Airlines’ European operations are up by ten per cent this summer season. This is due not only to the cooperation with CityJet, but also to the arrival of two additional Airbus A320s. These aircraft will join the fleet permanently and will be deployed across the entire medium-haul network, with a focus on new leisure destinations such as Djerba and Monastir.

“In total, our fleet now grows to 36 medium-haul and 9 long-haul aircraft. With this fleet and network expansion, Brussels Airlines is achieving its targeted growth three years ahead of schedule,” added ?Jan Derycke, Brussels Airlines

Brussels, March 22, 2023