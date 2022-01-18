Brussels Airlines adds Munich to its network from Summer 2022 season

Brussels Airlines will start flying to Munich in the 2022 summer season. The airline will take over the morning and evening flights to and from Munich from Lufthansa, to avoid the overnighting of Lufthansa crews in a Brussels hotel.

Brussels Airlines will add Munich to its route network. The airline will take over Lufthansa’s first morning and last evening flights from Brussels, in the same way as it took over the route to Frankfurt from Lufthansa in summer 2021.

This cost-saving measure within the Lufthansa Group is intended to avoid night stop costs for the Lufthansa crews. Currently, these flights are operated essentially with Lufthansa CityLine Airbus A319s.

The morning flights are scheduled from Sunday 27 March and the evening flights from 2 May, according to the following timetable:

SN2641 BRU 0700 – 0815 MUC SN2642 MUC 0855 – 1015 BRU SN2647 BRU 1915 – 2030 MUC SN2648 MUC 2120 – 2240 BRU