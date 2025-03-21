Brussels Airlines, Beobank, and Mastercard introduce exclusive travel credit cards

Brussels Airlines has partnered with Beobank and Mastercard to introduce three co-branded credit cards, designed to offer exclusive benefits for frequent travelers, like airport fast lane access, cashback offers, and Priceless.com experiences. These new cards, developed in collaboration with Miles & More, provide a flexible payment solution that allows cardholders to accumulate Miles with everyday purchases.

The initiative aligns with Brussels Airlines’ commitment to enhancing the travel experience, ensuring customers enjoy added comfort and security. Each card caters to different traveler profiles, offering a tailored set of rewards, including travel insurance packages and access to Mastercard’s global network of benefits.

The three available cards—Beobank Brussels Airlines Explore Mastercard, Horizon Mastercard, and Altitude Mastercard—provide varying levels of perks. The Explore Mastercard is ideal for casual travelers, allowing users to accumulate up to 25,000 Miles per year and offering five insurance covers. The Horizon Mastercard is targeted at more frequent travelers, with benefits including up to 50,000 Miles annually and eight insurance covers. At the top tier, the Altitude Mastercard is designed for premium travelers, offering up to 100,000 Miles per year, eleven premium insurance covers, and additional exclusive benefits from Brussels Airlines and Mastercard.

Additionally, a fourth deferred debit card—the Beobank Brussels Airlines Navigator Mastercard—will be launched later this year, further expanding the options available to professional travelers.