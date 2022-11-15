Belgian Red Flames and Red Devils introduce newest Brussels Airlines Belgian Icon “Trident”

Six years after Brussels Airlines presented its Airbus A320 with distinct “Trident” livery, the airline today showed a freshly painted Airbus A320, registered OO-SNO. During a press event, team captains Tessa Wullaert and Eden Hazard in the presence of employees of Brussels Airlines, the Red Flames, the Red Devils and a delegation of the Royal Belgian Football Association gathered around the aircraft to reveal the new Trident.

“When welcoming this Belgian icon in 2016, it was solely dedicated to the Red Devils. Today, the airline is proud to reveal an aircraft representing both the male Belgian football team and the Red Flames, the national women’s team,” the airline proudly said.

The red aircraft with dark tail represents a trident that seamlessly blends into a flame, the perfect mix of the logos of both teams. That is exactly what the plane symbolises: “We are not complete until we are together”.

The new Trident will take off for the very first time today from Brussels Airport to

Copenhagen.

Many resources show that gender stereotypes in sport are still widespread and that there is not enough focus on girls and women. Brussels Airlines is proud to pay a small contribution in breaking down those barriers by putting our Red Flames in the spotlights, next to our Red Devils.

“As an ambassador for Belgium, it is has been our honour to be the official airline of both the Red Devils and the Red Flames for many years. As of today, we can show the world how we put that ambassadorship for both teams on equal footing, by dedicating our newest Belgian Icon to both the Red Devils and the Red Flames. This is a statement to advocate for equal chances and opportunities for everyone, in football, and everywhere else,” said Peter Gerber, CEO of Brussels Airlines.

“We are not complete until we are together”

During the official ceremony, team captains Tessa Wullaert and Eden Hazard revealed the new Trident in the presence of employees of Brussels Airlines, the Red Flames, the Red Devils and a delegation of the Royal Belgian Football Association.

The red aircraft with dark tail represents a trident seamlessly blending into a flame, the perfect mix of the logos of both teams. That is exactly what the plane symbolises: “We are not complete until we are together”.

It was yet again André Eisele, Europe’s most experienced XXL-Airbrush artist and described as ‘the painting machine’, who painted the new Trident with the finest airbrush technique.

“We are very happy and proud to have a partner like Brussels Airlines that promotes the same values as the Royal Belgian Football Association. This Trident in which the Red Flames are given as much prominence as the Red Devils is a great example of that. In addition, Brussels Airlines is a guarantee of flexibility and helpfulness, two important assets to ensure the journeys of our national teams take place in optimal conditions. And the fact that all travellers can also fly with the Trident in the seat of Eden Hazard or Tessa Wullaert, completes the picture,” explains Peter Bossaert, CEO of Royal Belgian Football Federation

New Trident taking off to Copenhagen for its first flight

The aircraft with registration number OO-SNO is a medium-haul plane (Airbus 320) and will call at many different European destinations. Its very first flight (SN2259) will take off today around 16:00 local time.

Last month, OO-SNA left the fleet of the Lufthansa subsidiary

The previous Trident, dedicated to the Red Devils, was revealed in April 2016 and has flown our national football team to several games, amongst which the European Championships in Bordeaux in 2016 and the World Cup in Russia in 2018. Earlier this year, Trident also flew the Red Flames to England for the European Championships. End of October 2022, the plane was handed back to the lessor after more than 8,000 flights bringing Brussels Airlines’ passengers all over Europe.

At 12:00 (UTC +1), the Belgian squad is expected to depart on board OO-SFD, a Brussels Airlines Airbus A330. They will make a stopover in Kuwait for Friday’s friendly game against Egypt before heading to Qatar.