Belgian craftswomen craft exclusive amenity kit for Brussels Airlines long-haul Business Class passengers

Three accomplished Belgian entrepreneurs from Ghent have joined forces to design an exceptional amenity kit for business class passengers travelling on Brussels Airlines’ long-haul flights. The collaboration, set to run for two years, aims to create a boutique hotel experience in the sky, showcasing the best of Belgian creativity. Handbag designer Griet Aesaert, artist Elisia Poelman, and skincare expert Dr Barbara Geusens have combined their talents to create a unique collector’s item.

Griet Aesaert, known for her timeless leather designs, crafted the pouch of the amenity kit, incorporating her signature extraordinary inner linings. Artist Elisia Poelman contributed dreamy inner linings inspired by her artwork, encouraging travellers to embark on imaginative journeys. Dr Barbara Geusens, founder of Nomige, provided tailor-made skincare products, including lip balm and lotion, designed to pamper passengers during long flights.

This collaboration reflects Brussels Airlines’ commitment to Belgian excellence and creativity, with new designs and colours to be introduced every six months, resulting in four distinct amenity kits during the partnership. Business class passengers on Brussels Airlines’ long-haul flights to sub-Saharan Africa and the United States will soon receive these exclusive amenity kits, offering luxury and comfort during their travels.