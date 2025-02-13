Unexpected arrival: baby born aboard Brussels Airlines flight from Dakar

On February 11, passengers aboard Brussels Airlines flight SN204 from Dakar to Brussels witnessed an extraordinary event as a baby was born mid-flight. The delivery was assisted by Lore Nachtergaele, a 22-year-old nurse from Maarkedal, who had received her diploma just two weeks earlier. The Airbus A330, registered OO-SFF, had only been airborne for about 30 minutes when the crew called for medical assistance. Despite initial hesitation due to her limited experience, Lore stepped forward and, with the help of a young doctor, safely delivered the baby.

The mother, 32 weeks pregnant, experienced intense contractions shortly after takeoff, prompting the crew to move her to a more private area at the rear galley area of the aircraft. As her water broke, it became clear that the birth was imminent. The pilot initiated a return to Dakar, but the baby arrived before landing. The newborn girl was delivered without complications, though the mother had not yet chosen a name, expecting to have more time before the birth.

Both mother and baby were reported to be in good health upon arrival back in Dakar. Lore, still in awe of the experience, admitted she had been too overwhelmed to ask the woman’s name but hoped to reconnect, as she had heard the mother had family in Wervik.