Brussels Airlines unveils “Atomium”: a new Belgian icon takes flight

During a well-attended press and company event, Brussels Airlines launched its latest Belgian Icon: “Atomium.” In collaboration with the renowned landmark, the airline proudly introduced a special livery dedicated to one of the country’s most recognized symbols.

The winning design, created by Belgian architect Thomas Faes (Faes Architecture), was selected through a national contest held in August last year. After an impressive response with over 900 creative entries celebrating Belgium’s rich heritage, a jury narrowed the selection down to 15 finalists. A public vote of over 50,000 participants ultimately determined the winner.

Faes’ vision encapsulates the Atomium’s historical significance and timeless appeal. His admiration for the structure inspired a technical design approach that seamlessly blends elegance with modernity.

“There are many parallels between an architectural project and the design of an aircraft livery. Both require multiple stages, constraints, and creative vision. However, the most unforgettable moment is always seeing the aircraft in real life, marking the transition from concept to reality,” said Faes, expressing his pride in the final result.

Transforming Faes’ concept into reality was no small feat. Brussels Airlines’ marketing team refined the design to meet technical specifications, a process that required over 400 liters of paint and took approximately 2,400 hours to complete. The artwork was executed by renowned airbrush artist André Eisele, who has worked on all eight previous Belgian Icon liveries.

The aircraft, an Airbus A320 registered as OO-SNM, arrived in Brussels early this morning from the painting facility and is set to embark on its first commercial flight to Prague on March 27, 2025.

Beyond its striking exterior, the Atomium-themed interior provides passengers with a unique journey through the structure’s history. From original sketches and photographs of its 1958 construction to present-day imagery, the design narrates the story of this iconic Belgian monument.

“This collaboration between the Atomium and Brussels Airlines is a perfect union of two institutions that represent Belgium’s spirit of innovation and creativity. The Atomium has long welcomed visitors from around the world, and now, seeing our beloved landmark soaring through the skies is both a stunning tribute and a powerful statement of Belgium’s global impact,” said Julie Almau Gonzalez, General Director of the Atomium.

The Belgian Icons project is Brussels Airlines’ way of sharing Belgium’s cultural pride with the world. Since the launch of the first Icon, “Rackham” (dedicated to Tintin) in 2015, the airline has introduced several unique liveries, including:

“Trident” – Celebrating the Belgian national football teams (Red Devils & Red Flames).

“Amare” – A tribute to the world-famous music festival Tomorrowland.

“Magritte” – Honoring surrealist artist René Magritte (2016–2021).

“Aerosmurf” – Inspired by the Smurfs (2018–2023).

Now, “Atomium” joins this exclusive fleet, continuing the tradition of flying Belgian culture across the globe.

As Dorothea von Boxberg, CEO of Brussels Airlines, stated, “The Atomium has long been woven into our identity, from our aircraft tail logos to the scarves in our uniforms. I am thrilled to welcome this newest Belgian Icon into our fleet for the next five years.”