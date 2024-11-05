Brussels Airlines unveils Atomium as new “Belgian Icon” livery

Brussels Airlines has announced its latest “Belgian Icon” livery, a tribute to the Atomium, Brussels’ renowned architectural landmark. Selected from over 900 design submissions, the winning concept was created by Belgian architect Thomas Faes, who aimed to honour the Atomium’s unique appeal as a symbol of Belgian ingenuity and history.

Faes, inspired by childhood memories and his professional background, submitted a design that encapsulates the monument’s iconic structure, built for the 1958 Brussels World’s Fair to represent Belgian engineering. He described the Atomium’s mirror-like spheres as universally appealing, symbolizing Belgium to the world. The final design will be featured on an aircraft’s exterior and interior, launching in Spring 2025.

The selection process included a public vote and evaluation by a jury of notable Belgian figures, including musicians, artists, and Brussels Airlines executives. CEO Dorothea von Boxberg emphasised the Atomium’s alignment with the airline’s mission to showcase Belgian culture globally, highlighting the Atomium’s presence in their uniforms and logo.

Julie Almau Gonzalez, Atomium’s General Director, praised the collaboration, viewing it as a celebration of Belgian tourism and innovation. The Atomium welcomes over 800,000 visitors annually and stands as a testament to Belgian creativity.

This new livery will be the latest in Brussels Airlines’ series of special “Belgian Icons,” flying the Atomium’s legacy to international audiences.