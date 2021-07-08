Aramark new catering partner of Brussels Airlines for its lounges at Brussels Airport

- Aramark, renowned catering expert and newcomer in the airline industry in Belgium, will provide high-quality sustainable catering for all guests of the Brussels Airlines lounges at Brussels Airport (THE LOFT by Brussels Airlines & Lexus and the Sunrise Lounge).
- The LOFT by Brussels Airlines and Lexus and the Sunrise Lounge reopened June 15th after an eight-month closure period.
- Guests are welcomed with the highest health safety standards.
“We are delighted that finally, we can welcome back our guests in THE LOFT and the Sunrise Lounge after such a long time. Customer centricity is at the heart of everything we do, also in extremely challenging circumstances. While we continue to apply the highest standards concerning health safety, we look forward to offering our guests an exceptional experience and provide them peace of mind,” explains Peter Gerber, CCO & CEO of Brussels Airlines. “Working together with a partner like Aramark enables us to offer an exceptional guest experience, even within the limitations of the current health crisis. On top of our shared passion for hospitality, also Aramark’s sustainability approach, towards both people and the planet, make them the perfect partner for our lounges. We are grateful to be able to welcome them to the aviation industry.”
“Aramark is extremely honoured and proud to team up with Brussels Airlines in offering a high-quality catering service within the lounges located at Brussels Airport.” Says Stijn Crombé, Executive Managing Director Belgium – Netherlands – France – Luxemburg. “Our local Belgian approach with the support of our international teams in the management of airport lounges, our passion for service excellence, have naturally brought us closer to Brussels Airlines. It is by sharing the same vision, the same philosophy, that we can build a solid partnership. As we all know, Brussels Airlines “goes the extra smile”, Aramark Belgium “goes the extra culinary experience”. Together we want to make Belgium shine all over the world. With awards already granted in the past to the Brussels Airlines lounges, Aramark is keen to take up the challenge of maintaining this award alongside them.”
As THE LOFT and the Sunrise Lounge reopen, Brussels Airlines and Aramark emphasise the importance of respecting hygiene measures at all times. These include the mandatory wearing of a face mask from the moment guests arrive at the airport, including while visiting the lounges. In addition to strict hand hygiene for all guests, the staff ensures the regular disinfection of tables, seats and buffet areas.
As usual, passengers who feel unwell are asked not to travel, to protect the health of other passengers and staff.