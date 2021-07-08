Aramark new catering partner of Brussels Airlines for its lounges at Brussels Airport

After a closing period of eight months, Brussels Airlines’ Sunrise Lounge and THE LOFT have reopened. With Aramark, the airline welcomes a new catering provider to its lounges and to Brussels Airport. Aramark is a quality mark, committed to service excellence that exceeds the customer’s expectations.

“We are delighted that finally, we can welcome back our guests in THE LOFT and the Sunrise Lounge after such a long time. Customer centricity is at the heart of everything we do, also in extremely challenging circumstances. While we continue to apply the highest standards concerning health safety, we look forward to offering our guests an exceptional experience and provide them peace of mind,” explains Peter Gerber, CCO & CEO of Brussels Airlines. “Working together with a partner like Aramark enables us to offer an exceptional guest experience, even within the limitations of the current health crisis. On top of our shared passion for hospitality, also Aramark’s sustainability approach, towards both people and the planet, make them the perfect partner for our lounges. We are grateful to be able to welcome them to the aviation industry.”

“Aramark is extremely honoured and proud to team up with Brussels Airlines in offering a high-quality catering service within the lounges located at Brussels Airport.” Says Stijn Crombé, Executive Managing Director Belgium – Netherlands – France – Luxemburg. “Our local Belgian approach with the support of our international teams in the management of airport lounges, our passion for service excellence, have naturally brought us closer to Brussels Airlines. It is by sharing the same vision, the same philosophy, that we can build a solid partnership. As we all know, Brussels Airlines “goes the extra smile”, Aramark Belgium “goes the extra culinary experience”. Together we want to make Belgium shine all over the world. With awards already granted in the past to the Brussels Airlines lounges, Aramark is keen to take up the challenge of maintaining this award alongside them.”

As THE LOFT and the Sunrise Lounge reopen, Brussels Airlines and Aramark emphasise the importance of respecting hygiene measures at all times. These include the mandatory wearing of a face mask from the moment guests arrive at the airport, including while visiting the lounges. In addition to strict hand hygiene for all guests, the staff ensures the regular disinfection of tables, seats and buffet areas.

As usual, passengers who feel unwell are asked not to travel, to protect the health of other passengers and staff.