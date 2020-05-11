An extraordinary works council will convene tomorrow at Brussels Airlines

Tomorrow morning at 09:00, the management and the unions will meet to discuss the company’s future, as Aviation24.be has learned from union sources. The company has also confirmed the meeting to press agency Belga and to several Belgian newspapers.

The main topic of discussions will be “a proposal for an action plan for the continuation of activities“. The airline will issue a press release after the meeting. It will also inform the staff directly through a special webcast, according to the unions.

It is widely expected that the “Reboot” plan to turn around the company will be accelerated as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Several aircraft will be retired and the airline will slim down, which the unions fear could lead to massive layoffs and salary cuts.

The unions underline frustration among the staff about the length of the negotiations and the uncertainty that comes with it.

Furthermore, the issue of the negotiations between Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines and the Belgian government about 290 million euros state aid is still unknown and no solution is in sight.