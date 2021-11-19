Brussels Airlines Airbus A330 to New York JFK diverts to Dublin after engine failure

On 19 November, a Brussels Airlines Airbus A330 (registered OO-SFG) operated flight SN501 between Brussels, Belgium and New York JFK, United States.

While flying south of Ireland, however, the aircraft suffered a failure on one of its engines forcing the pilots to divert to Dublin, Ireland.

Mark Coenegracht, one of the passengers, explained to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws that the in-flight entertainment system was failing but that he didn’t notice anything else. He added that passengers entered the terminal and that they are now awaiting further instructions to continue their journey.