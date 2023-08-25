Brussels Airlines Airbus A320 suffers lightning strike and returns to Brussels Airport

On 25 August, a Brussels Airlines Airbus A320 (registered OO-TCH) operated flight SN3289 between Brussels, Belgium and Tel Aviv, Israel. After departure, the aircraft maintained flight level 290 before making a descent to flight level 200. The pilots entered into a few holding patterns before returning to Brussels.

An website forum member (the editors know his/her identity) has told Aviation24.be that the aircraft suffered a lightning strike during this morning’s thunderstorms and downpour.

Regulation wise and as a precaution, the aircraft safely returned to its home base.

The airline cancelled the flight, and the subsequent return flight (SN3290).

OO-TCH is scheduled to operate this evening’s flight towards London Heathrow.