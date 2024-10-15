Brussels Airlines Airbus A320 involved in tail strike during bounced landing

On September 24, a Brussels Airlines Airbus A320-200, registered as OO-SNF, experienced a tail strike during an attempted landing at Brussels Airport, Belgium. The aircraft was operating flight SN3778 from Ibiza, Spain, when it approached Brussels’ runway 25R at 18:13 local time (16:13 UTC). Upon touchdown, the aircraft bounced, prompting the flight crew to initiate a go-around procedure. During this maneuver, the tail of the aircraft contacted the runway surface.

After the go-around, the A320 climbed out safely and repositioned for another approach to the same runway. The aircraft successfully landed without further incident 13 minutes later. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported among the passengers or crew.

The aircraft has remained grounded at Brussels Airport for inspection and repairs, and as of October 15, 2024, it has yet to return to service, three weeks after the incident.

Source: Brussels A320 at Brussels on Sep 24th 2024, tail strike on bounced landing/go around (Avherald.com)