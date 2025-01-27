Brussels Airlines Airbus A320 diverts to Liège due to landing gear issue

Flight SN3772 from Alicante, Spain, to Brussels, Belgium, made an unscheduled diversion to Liège Airport on January 27, 2025, due to a technical issue with the landing gear. The aircraft, an Airbus A320, operating under registration OO-SNJ, declared a 7700 emergency while flying southwest of Paris. The cockpit crew made the decision to divert to Liège based on meteorological conditions and safely landed the plane at 16:18 local time. Emergency services were on standby but were not required for assistance.

The passengers on board were reported safe, and alternative transport arrangements were immediately organised to facilitate their journey between Liège and Brussels. An investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the technical issue, in collaboration with relevant authorities and partners.