Brussels Airlines Airbus A319 suffers bird strike; flight diverts to Lyon

On 16 August, a Brussels Airlines Airbus A319 (registered OO-SFF) operated flight SN3598 between Marseille, France and Brussels, Belgium. Upon departure from Marseille airport, the aircraft suffered a bird strike.

The pilots declared the problem to air traffic control before entering into a holding pattern south of Lyon. The Airbus safely landed at Lyon airport.

A Brussels Airlines spokesperson confirmed the incident and said: “The aircraft made a precautionary landing at Lyon airport after a bird strike, the 136 passengers and 5 crew members will be able to continue their journey to Brussels on Saturday.”

A post flight inspection revealed that both engines suffered light damage, the spokesperson added, adding that repairs will be performed this evening and tonight.

Passengers and crew are being accommodated at nearby hotels.