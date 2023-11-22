After the cabin crew, Brussels Airlines pilots also serve a strike notice

A series of strike notices were filed by the cabin crew and pilots of Brussels Airlines, collectively aiming to address various issues within the company. Following the cabin crew’s indefinite strike notice from November 23 onwards, the pilots have now filed their notice, planning actions starting from December 11. Both groups cite concerns such as excessive workload and insufficient rest as the primary reasons for their intended strikes.

While the specifics of the planned actions by the cabin crew haven’t been confirmed, there’s a possibility of targeting the end-of-year holidays. Representatives from the unions express grievances over the violation of certain collective work agreements by the airline.

Brussels Airlines responded, expressing surprise at the strike notices but also indicating readiness for dialogue. The company plans to convene meetings with worker representatives from both the cabin crew and pilots by the end of November in an attempt to resolve the ongoing issues.