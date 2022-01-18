Brussels Airlines adds eight new destinations to its Summer 2022 schedule

Starting on March 27, Brussels Airlines will offer 85 destinations in its Summer 2022 season, with a focus on leisure. Newcomers in the airline’s summer portfolio compared to last year are Arrecife (Lanzarote), Chania (Crete), Hurghada (Egypt), Mytilene (Lesbos), Samos, Marrakesh ( Morocco), Rabat (Morocco) and Munich.

After a winter which was still heavily impacted by the global pandemic, Brussels Airlines predicts a very busy summer season: “the booking figures clearly show a great willingness to travel. Compared to the summer of 2021, we also see that passengers start to book longer in advance again, especially for the school holiday periods. Spain, Portugal, Italy and the Greek Islands are expected to be the most popular destinations this summer season. That’s why we are happy to add the islands Lesbos and Samos in Greece to our network, but also Lanzarote and Crete will be an added value in our vacation portfolio,” says Jan Derycke, Head of Network and Planning Brussels Airlines.

66 Medium haul destinations with focus on leisure travel

With a broad range of popular holiday destinations, the Belgian company wants to provide its customers a positive outlook for the coming summer. On top of the year-round destinations like Alicante, Madrid, Lisbon, Milano, Rome and many more, the airline relaunches a series of summer holiday destinations:

In Greece, Athens and Greek islands Crete (Heraklion and Chania), Cos, Rhodes, Corfu, Zakynthos, Lesbos and Samos will again be connected to Brussels. In Italy the airline will land again in Bari, Catania, Florence, Napoli, Olbia and Palermo. Spanish leisure routes Ibiza and Palma de Mallorca will join the network while flights to the Canary islands Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote will be continued from the winter season. Brussels Airlines will also start flying to Croatian destinations Dubrovnik and Split again as well as to Russian destinations Moscow and Saint-Petersburg. The Egyptian destination Hurghada will be continued after winter and also Marrakesh in Morocco will join the summer schedule. During the peak season, Moroccan destinations Tangier, Rabat and Nador will be connected to Brussels too.

19 long haul destinations with the restart of Washington

On the intercontinental network, Brussels Airlines will reopen Conakry (Guinea) and Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso) in Africa and will resume flights to Washington D.C. during the summer season. In total, the Belgian airline offers 19 long haul destinations, including 17 in Sub Sahara Africa and 2 in the US (New York and Washington).

New route Brussels – Munich

For the first time, Brussels Airlines will operate flights between Brussels and Munich. The Belgian airline will operate two flights a day, while Lufthansa continues to operate 5 daily frequencies. The first Brussels Airlines flight to Munich will take off on March 27th.

The complete summer flight offer can be found on https://www.brusselsairlines.com/com/destinations/Default.aspx