Brussels Airlines achieves record €59 million profit in 2024

Brussels Airlines has reported a record adjusted EBIT of €59 million for 2024, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. Despite a challenging start, the airline’s strategy proved successful, leading to a robust financial performance. With strong demand in 2025, the airline is set for further expansion.

In 2024, Brussels Airlines operated 2% fewer flights than in 2023, but available seat kilometers (ASK) still rose by 1%. While the airline faced challenges in securing a wet-lease partner for its European network, it successfully added an Airbus A330 to boost intercontinental capacity.

Reliability remained a key strength, with the carrier ranking as the fourth most punctual network airline in Europe, according to Cirium data. Additionally, Airhelp named Brussels Airlines the ‘Best Airline’ globally for its balanced approach to punctuality, claim processing, and customer experience. The airline’s strong operational performance, particularly in short- and medium-haul routes, led to lower irregularity costs and record profitability.

With an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.8%, Brussels Airlines aims to grow capacity to reach its target margin of 8%. This year, the airline will expand its fleet with two additional aircraft—an Airbus A330 for long-haul and an Airbus A320 for short- and medium-haul flights. Additionally, a wet-lease agreement with Air Baltic will see four Airbus A220 aircraft operating for Brussels Airlines during the summer season. These additions make Brussels Airlines the fastest-growing airline within the Lufthansa Group.

In 2025, Brussels Airlines commemorates a century of air travel between Belgium and Africa, underscoring its long-standing connection with the continent. As part of its ongoing commitment to passengers, the airline plans to renovate ‘THE LOFT’ lounge at Brussels Airport and introduce new cabins for its long-haul fleet starting in 2027.

This year, travelers can also expect product enhancements, including expanded beverage options in Economy Class and a new service concept in Business Class.

CEO Dorothea von Boxberg expressed pride in the airline’s record-breaking year, highlighting the company’s commitment to continued investment in passengers and employees. “Celebrating 100 years of connecting Belgium with Africa is a moment of pride for all of us. To be ready for the next 100 years, we will continue investing in our passengers and our employees. We have great perspectives, and that is something we all achieved as a team.”