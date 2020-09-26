A second Airbus A319 leaves the Brussels Airlines fleet to be scrapped: OO-SSG

After OO-SSC left the fleet last month to Twente (The Netherlands), a second Brussels Airlines Airbus A319 has now officially left the fleet. The aircraft flew this morning from Budapest to the St. Athan (Wales) to be scrapped by ECube Solutions.

OO-SSG was delivered factory-fresh to Sabena in January 2000. It was grounded for a few months after the bankruptcy of the Belgian carrier in November 2001. It briefly carried the Irish registration EI-CZF between the demise of Sabena and its transfer to SN Brussels Airlines and was one of the first three A319s to join the newly-created SN Brussels Airlines in March 2003.

When SN Brussels Airlines became simply Brussels Airlines, it was the first aircraft to be painted in the new livery with a dotted “b” on the tail, a “b” that had 13 red dots to the dismay of superstitious people. Therefore, it soon received a 14th red dot.

Her last flight SB9902 this 26 September took her from Budapest (BUD) where she was stored since a few weeks to St. Athan (DGX) under flight number SN9902.