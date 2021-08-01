A Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-300 to Douala and Yaounde returns to Brussels Airport after a technical problem

As already mentioned in our forum yesterday (31 July), a Brussels Airlines aeroplane with 235 passengers on board turned around shortly after taking off from Brussels Airport due to a technical problem.

The Airbus A330-300 registered OO-SFF left Brussels Airport on Saturday around 13:15 as flight SN379 to Douala and Yaounde in Cameroon, but turned back as it was flying over Metz in northeastern France, descended to 6000 feet (FL60) and landed at Brussels Airport around 14:30 without holding.

Passengers were offered alternative flights. Mechanics were trying to determine the origin of the damage, and apparently succeeded, as OO-SFF took off again today (1 August) as SN383 to the same destinations Douala and Yaounde.

