A Brussels Airlines A330 on standby in Athens to take the Belgian Red Devils home, just in case

In Athens, the Red Devils’ plane will be ready to fly to Doha and pick up the team if things go wrong.

On Thursday afternoon, the Red Devils’ plane, a Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-300 registered OO-SFD, left Brussels Airport for Athens with three pilots on board, according to the newspaper Gazet van Antwerpen.

In the worst-case scenario, the assignment is to fly home the eliminated Red Devils tomorrow. So why didn’t they immediately fly to Doha? Because there are too few accommodation options, the hotels are fairly full. Why don’t they just wait in Brussels and fly to Doha tomorrow? Because pilots are only allowed a maximum number of duty hours per day and cannot carry out a return Brussels-Doha-Brussels on the same day. Arrival in Brussels is foreseen at 00:55 on Saturday morning.

The best scenario is also taken into account: the Red Devils move on to the next round. In that case, the plane simply returns empty from Athens to Brussels.