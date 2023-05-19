58 Belgian students stranded in Rome and Barcelona due to Belgian air traffic controllers shortage

A group of students from Dendermonde, Belgium, experienced travel disruptions and incurred extra costs during their end-of-year trip to Rome and Barcelona. Due to a personnel shortage at Skeyes, the air traffic control provider, their Brussels Airlines flight was cancelled, leaving them stranded temporarily at the airports.

The school estimates that the ordeal cost them an additional 8,000 euros. The school and parents are planning to request compensation and file a complaint.

Brussels Airlines attempted to provide assistance but was unable to find an immediate solution. The students eventually arrived in Zaventem on Thursday evening. The airline expressed apologies for the inconvenience and indicated that the incurred costs might be reimbursed due to the circumstances being beyond their control.