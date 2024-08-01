Brussels Airlines and the other Lufthansa Group airlines suspend flights to Tel Aviv until at least 8 August

Brussels Airlines has suspended its flights to Tel Aviv until at least 8 August due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East. This decision aligns with the Lufthansa Group’s suspension of flights to Israel.

The suspension follows the killing of Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, an act attributed to Israel, which has heightened regional tensions.

Brussels Airlines prioritizes passenger safety and is closely monitoring the situation to determine the resumption of flights. Affected passengers can rebook their flights or request a refund.