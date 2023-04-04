With Austrian Airlines, Billund Airport now has direct flights to the Lufthansa Group’s five network airports

Today, Austrian Airlines opened its direct route to Vienna from Billund Airport. With the new route opening from Austrian Airlines, there are now direct flights to all Lufthansa Group network airports at Billund Airport. This gives business travellers and travel agencies, in particular, important flexibility to quickly get out into the world with three weekly flights.

Then came the day when Austrian Airlines opened its direct route to Vienna via Billund Airport. It was celebrated with an event at the gate with a distinguished visit by the Austrian ambassador, Alice Irvin and Lufthansa’s General Manager Sales Denmark, Patrick Pötzsch, and Billund Airport was represented by CEO Jan Hessellund.

With the opening of Austrian Airlines, Billund Airport now provides access to all of the Lufthansa Group’s five network airports, which are Vienna, Brussels, Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich, with respectively Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss.

“It is a big day for both Billund Airport and the Lufthansa Group. The good cooperation clearly deserves a celebration, and we are enormously proud and honoured that the Lufthansa Group sees great value in Billund Airport and recognizes that the surrounding market demands the Lufthansa Group’s network,” says Jan Hessellund.

Patrick Pötzsch is also happy about the collaboration and the expansion of the route portfolio from Billund Airport: “With the addition of the route to Vienna, not only is a new route offered, but we multiply the opportunities for our customers in Western Denmark, where we offer connections to 250 destinations Worldwide. The new route is another big step in relation to our growth plans in Western Denmark.”

14 network airports is completely unique

At Billund Airport, it is possible to go out into the world via 14 network airports, five of which are from the Lufthansa Group. It is quite unique that an airport the size of Billund Airport offers so many network airports. There are no other regional airports in Europe the size of Billund Airport that reach the same level.

This is a clear advantage for the West Danish business travellers, who get optimised accessibility to the whole world via several different network airports.

“The fact that you can now go out into the world via Billund Airport’s now 14 network airports is completely unique – and it is fantastic that five of the network airports are part of the Lufthansa Group. This opens up a great many different route combinations, where you can, for example, fly out with Austrian Airline via Vienna and return home with Brussels Airlines via Brussels or Lufthansa via Munich,” says Jan Hessellund.

Ties Western Denmark and Austria closer together

The new route gives both Western Danes and Austrians better opportunities for tourism across the two countries with a shortened journey time. Vienna is Austria’s capital – a fantastic city of culture and an obvious place to go on a city break or extended weekend. At the same time, in winter there are good skiing opportunities around Vienna. Conversely, Austrian citizens also get the opportunity to visit Western Denmark and experience the many sights.

“I am very happy that Billund Airport will become a new gateway to Austria. This new flight route between Billund and Vienna will further strengthen the economic and tourist exchange between our two countries and will significantly shorten the travel time between Vienna and all of Jutland,” concludes the Austrian ambassador, Alice Irvin.

4/4/2023 16:43:30 CEST | Billund airport