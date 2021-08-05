Summer bookings in the first half of the year give Austrian Airlines a boost for autumn

• Tourist segment pilots airline in the right direction in the first half of 2021

• Top summer destinations: Crete, Palma and Kos

• Occupancy rate on myAustrian flights averaging around 80 percent

• Development of travel restrictions crucial for autumn/winter season

With a strong focus on destinations in the Mediterranean region, Austrian Airlines’ summer flight schedule gave the company an important upward boost. With a variety of over 100 destinations offered the airline’s network corresponds to the current travel demands and options of passengers. Flights to tourist regions in the Mediterranean region were particularly well booked in the second quarter of 2021. The most popular destinations in the tourist segment to date have been Crete, Palma de Mallorca and Kos. Currently, myAustrian Holidays flights are 80 percent full on average.

“This summer, Austrian travellers rely on us as their preferred airline. We are happy about this appreciation, which is reflected in positive booking trends and good occupancy rates on our holiday flights,” says Michael Trestl, Chief Commercial Officer. The extensive range of flights in the summer months made it possible to raise production of the red-white-red airline back to a level of around 55 percent and to put 7 long- and 48 medium-haul aircraft into operation.

Austrian Airlines’ flights from the US destinations New York, Washington and Chicago to Vienna were also well booked in the first half of 2021. There was a significant boost in bookings in June, when entry restrictions for US citizens were announced by the EU. “It is high time that the US also lifts its entry restrictions for EU citizens. The current incomprehensible regulation not only harms European airlines, but also the entire economy on both sides of the Atlantic,” emphasizes CCO Michael Trestl.

The well-booked summer flights, together with the redimensioning measures that have been successfully implemented so far, ensure stable liquidity and give the domestic airline a boost for the coming autumn/winter season. The further course of the pandemic and the associated travel regulations are still decisive for the booking development of the destinations offered in the winter flight schedule. “We are advocating reciprocal and transparent political measures that also take economic well-being into account,” concludes Austrian Airlines CCO Michael Trestl.